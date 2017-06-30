The full list of additions to, and promotions in the Order of Canada

OTTAWA - The Order of Canada is receiving 99 new members. Here is the full list of new members and those who have received promotions (denoted by *) within the three levels of the order.
Companions
Peter Herrndorf*, arts leader
Marshall Rothstein, retired Supreme Court justice
The Prince of Wales (Extraordinary Companion category)
Officers
Joseph Arvay, lawyer
Yoshua Bengio, scientist
Darleen Bogart, advocate
Abdallah S. Daar, health researcher
Denis Daneman, pediatrician-in-chief at the Hospital for Sick Children
Mary Anne Eberts, advocate and litigator
Richard Fadden, former CSIS director
Chad Gaffield, historian
Mark Messier, hockey player
Michael Myers, actor
Catherine O'Hara, actress
William Siebens, philanthropist and business leader
Christine Sinclair, soccer player
Michèle Stanton-Jean, bioethicist
Alex Trebek, television host
Hieu Truong, former Royal Canadian Mint engineering director
Jean-Marc Vallee, director
Gloria Cranmer Webster, Indigenous artist and educator
Wayne G. Wouters, clerk of the Privy Council
Members
Paul Albrechtsen, entrepreneur
Judith G. Bartlett, doctor and Indigenous health advocate
Rod Beattie, actor
Ross J. Beaty, businessman and philanthropist
Rene-Luc Blaquiere, Quebec tourism and culture promoter
Rene Blouin, artist
Louise Boisvert, community leader
Denis Boivin, philanthropist
Edwin Robert Bourget, marine ecology researcher
Pierre Bourgie, philanthropist
Dionne Brand, poet
Geoffrey Cape, green space designer
Chantal Caron, artist
Graydon Carter, journalist and editor of Vanity Fair
Meredith Chilton, art historian
Joyce Churchill, autism volunteer and activist
Susan Coyne, writer and actress
Susan Elizabeth Crocker, philanthropist
Cathy Crowe, street nurse
Tracy Dahl, opera singer and mentor
Michel Dallaire, business leader
Peter B. Dent, medical educator
Alan Doyle, musician
Nady A. el-Guebaly, addictions researcher
Liza Frulla, politician
Brian F. Gable, editorial cartoonist
Lise Gaboury-Diallo, author
Emmanuelle Gattuso, philanthropist
Douglas Maitland Gibson, former publisher and president of McClelland and Stewart
Sibylla Hesse and François Godbout, philanthropists
Rick Green, comedian and actor
Diane Proulx-Guerrera and Salvatore Guerrera, health care philanthropists
Ellen Hamilton, artist
Robert Keith Harman, engineer and entrepreneur
Christopher House, choreographer and dancer
Mi'sel Joe, Indigenous leader
Roxanne Joyal, Me to We Social Enterprise Inc. founder
Daniel Kandelman, dentistry researcher
Margo Kane, Indigenous performing artist
Gregory S. Kealey, labour relations historian
François Mario Labbe, Canadian music promoter
Daniel Roland Lanois, artist and music producer
Catherine Latimer, executive director John Howard Society of Canada
Sylvia L'Ecuyer, musicologist and broadcaster
Garry M. Lindberg, Canadarm developer and former Canadian Space Agency executive
John Macfarlane, editor and journalist
Pierre Maisonneuve, journalist
Felix Maltais, science educator
Patricia Mandy, Indigenous health care promoter
Michael Massie, Inuit sculptor
Peter Gould McAuslan, brewer
Kim McConnell, agriculture promoter
Marguerite Mendell, educator and anti-poverty researcher
Paul Mills, musician and producer
Saeed Mirza, structural engineer
Anita Molzahn, nurse and researcher
George Myhal, philanthropist
Elise Pare-Tousignant, arts educator
Terrance Paul, Indigenous leader
Jean Perrault, former president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities
Andre Perry, record producer
Jane Ash Poitras, First Nations visual artist
Gail Erlick Robinson, women's mental and physical health pioneer
Judy Rogers, former Vancouver city manager
Jacqueline Fanchette Clay Shumiatcher, philanthropist
John H. Sims, former deputy minister of justice
Gordon J. Smith, makeup artist
William Earl Stafford, musician and conductor
Bryan W. Tisdall, science educator
William Waiser, Saskatchewan historian
Lorne Waldman, lawyer
Sharon Lynn Walmsley, HIV/AIDS researcher
Meeka Walsh, arts critic and writer
Bert Wasmund, metallurgical engineer
William Wilder, philanthropist
