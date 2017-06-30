The full list of additions to, and promotions in the Order of Canada

OTTAWA - The Order of Canada is receiving 99 new members. Here is the full list of new members and those who have received promotions (denoted by *) within the three levels of the order.

Companions

Peter Herrndorf*, arts leader

Marshall Rothstein, retired Supreme Court justice

The Prince of Wales (Extraordinary Companion category)

Officers

Joseph Arvay, lawyer

Yoshua Bengio, scientist

Darleen Bogart, advocate

Abdallah S. Daar, health researcher

Denis Daneman, pediatrician-in-chief at the Hospital for Sick Children

Mary Anne Eberts, advocate and litigator

Richard Fadden, former CSIS director

Chad Gaffield, historian

Mark Messier, hockey player

Michael Myers, actor

Catherine O'Hara, actress

William Siebens, philanthropist and business leader

Christine Sinclair, soccer player

Michèle Stanton-Jean, bioethicist

Alex Trebek, television host

Hieu Truong, former Royal Canadian Mint engineering director

Jean-Marc Vallee, director

Gloria Cranmer Webster, Indigenous artist and educator

Wayne G. Wouters, clerk of the Privy Council

Members

Paul Albrechtsen, entrepreneur

Judith G. Bartlett, doctor and Indigenous health advocate

Rod Beattie, actor

Ross J. Beaty, businessman and philanthropist

Rene-Luc Blaquiere, Quebec tourism and culture promoter

Rene Blouin, artist

Louise Boisvert, community leader

Denis Boivin, philanthropist

Edwin Robert Bourget, marine ecology researcher

Pierre Bourgie, philanthropist

Dionne Brand, poet

Geoffrey Cape, green space designer

Chantal Caron, artist

Graydon Carter, journalist and editor of Vanity Fair

Meredith Chilton, art historian

Joyce Churchill, autism volunteer and activist

Susan Coyne, writer and actress

Susan Elizabeth Crocker, philanthropist

Cathy Crowe, street nurse

Tracy Dahl, opera singer and mentor

Michel Dallaire, business leader

Peter B. Dent, medical educator

Alan Doyle, musician

Nady A. el-Guebaly, addictions researcher

Liza Frulla, politician

Brian F. Gable, editorial cartoonist

Lise Gaboury-Diallo, author

Emmanuelle Gattuso, philanthropist

Douglas Maitland Gibson, former publisher and president of McClelland and Stewart

Sibylla Hesse and François Godbout, philanthropists

Rick Green, comedian and actor

Diane Proulx-Guerrera and Salvatore Guerrera, health care philanthropists

Ellen Hamilton, artist

Robert Keith Harman, engineer and entrepreneur

Christopher House, choreographer and dancer

Mi'sel Joe, Indigenous leader

Roxanne Joyal, Me to We Social Enterprise Inc. founder

Daniel Kandelman, dentistry researcher

Margo Kane, Indigenous performing artist

Gregory S. Kealey, labour relations historian

François Mario Labbe, Canadian music promoter

Daniel Roland Lanois, artist and music producer

Catherine Latimer, executive director John Howard Society of Canada

Sylvia L'Ecuyer, musicologist and broadcaster

Garry M. Lindberg, Canadarm developer and former Canadian Space Agency executive

John Macfarlane, editor and journalist

Pierre Maisonneuve, journalist

Felix Maltais, science educator

Patricia Mandy, Indigenous health care promoter

Michael Massie, Inuit sculptor

Peter Gould McAuslan, brewer

Kim McConnell, agriculture promoter

Marguerite Mendell, educator and anti-poverty researcher

Paul Mills, musician and producer

Saeed Mirza, structural engineer

Anita Molzahn, nurse and researcher

George Myhal, philanthropist

Elise Pare-Tousignant, arts educator

Terrance Paul, Indigenous leader

Jean Perrault, former president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Andre Perry, record producer

Jane Ash Poitras, First Nations visual artist

Gail Erlick Robinson, women's mental and physical health pioneer

Judy Rogers, former Vancouver city manager

Jacqueline Fanchette Clay Shumiatcher, philanthropist

John H. Sims, former deputy minister of justice

Gordon J. Smith, makeup artist

William Earl Stafford, musician and conductor

Bryan W. Tisdall, science educator

William Waiser, Saskatchewan historian

Lorne Waldman, lawyer

Sharon Lynn Walmsley, HIV/AIDS researcher

Meeka Walsh, arts critic and writer

Bert Wasmund, metallurgical engineer

William Wilder, philanthropist