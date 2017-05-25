The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Thursday, May 25

CANADA FOCUSING ON INTELLIGENCE GATHERING IN WAR ON TERROR, PM SUGGESTS: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says co-operation between key allies on intelligence is where Canada is focusing its contribution to the war on terrorism. Trudeau made the comments on Thursday at a meeting of NATO in Brussels. Canada is a member of the so-called Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing alliance that also includes the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Trudeau says Canada continues to be an important and trusted ally in the global intelligence community.

LIBYA VOWS TO HELP IDENTIFY TERRORIST NETWORKS: Libya's UN-backed government says it is working with British authorities to identify the "terrorist networks" behind the Manchester concert bombing. Interior Ministry Undersecretary Col. Abdulsalam Ashour condemned the attack on Thursday and said the Tripoli-based government's anti-terror force is investigating. British officials have said the attack was by British-born Salman Abedi, 22, whose family is from Libya. Abedi's father and younger brother were arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday.

ETHICS WATCHDOG ADMONISHES FORMER HARPER AIDE: Federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says a senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper broke conflict of interest rules over the Mike Duffy Senate expenses affair. At issue was Nigel Wright's decision to give Duffy $90,000 to repay the Senate for questionable living expense claims. Dawson says by giving Duffy the money, Wright was improperly furthering Duffy's private interests, sparing him the need to use his own funds. She says that's a violation of conflict of interest rules.

VICTIMS' FAMILIES STAND UP FOR MMIW INQUIRY: Many family members of missing and murdered indigenous women are urging critics to get behind the public inquiry. Bernie Williams says she's not concerned that the commissioners handling the inquiry are proceeding slowly because it's important to go slow and leave no room for mistakes. The inquiry has come under intense criticism recently for its slow pace.

CANADA'S EAST COAST COULD BE STORMIER THIS FALL: The Canadian Hurricane Centre says warm water temperatures and a weak or non-existent El Nino will help bring an above-normal hurricane season this year. Forecasters say there could be as many as 17 named storms. Meteorologist Bob Robichaud says an average of 35 to 40 per cent of storms that form in the Atlantic actually make it into the centre's Canadian response zone, meaning anywhere from four to six storms could affect Canada this year.

WOMAN WHO GAVE WATER TO PIGS SCORES SECOND LEGAL VICTORY: The Ontario woman recently acquitted of mischief after giving water to pigs headed to slaughter has scored another legal victory in a separate case involving pigs. Ontario justice officials say charges of obstructing police and breach of recognizance that Anita Krajnc faced won't be proceeded with. The charges were laid after Krajnc crossed a police line last fall to get closer to an overturned truck full of pigs in Burlington, Ont. She said she wanted to record the pigs' suffering. Earlier this month, in a separate case, Krajnc was acquitted of a mischief charge laid after she gave water to pigs on a truck headed to an abattoir.

MAYORS WANT FEDS TO LEAD THE WAY ON BATTLING OPIOIDS: Canada's mayors say the federal government must show more leadership on dealing with drug overdoses. A task force of big city mayors says Ottawa must ensure provinces provide timely access to addiction treatment and should do more in the way of public education campaigns. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he and the other mayors agree the situation is so dire that Ottawa must take a leadership role if jurisdictions are not moving fast enough to save lives. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said last month she's frustrated with provinces and territories that have not provided her with information on overdose deaths, despite repeated requests.

COUILLARD THREATENS TO INTERVENE IN CONSTRUCTION STRIKE: Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he will set the wheels in motion to legislate striking construction employees back-to-work if the two sides don't reach a deal by Monday. About 175,000 workers launched the strike on Wednesday, crippling activity on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge and a Montreal superhospital. Couillard says he won't allow the economy to be bled $45 million a day, the estimated cost of having construction sites idle.

MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN MOUNTIE DEATH: A man whose truck collided with an RCMP cruiser, killing an officer, has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death. Const. Sarah Beckett died last year when the struck hit her vehicle in the Victoria area. Kenneth Fenton entered the plea Friday in a Victoria-area court.

CROSBY REFOCUSING ON BIG GAME: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby says he'll be concentrating on refocusing during tonight's decisive Game 7 against the Ottawa Senators. Crosby was cool and unflappable after a loss in Game 6 this week. Crosby has a lot riding on the big Eastern Conference final game, including the opportunity to chase a third Stanley Cup.

