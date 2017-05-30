The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Tuesday, May 30

TRUDEAU STANDS BY KINDER MORGAN IN B.C.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by the Kinder Morgan pipeline project, even as the New Democrats and Greens in B.C. are teaming up to fight it. "The decision we took on the Trans Mountain pipeline was based on facts and evidence on what is in the best interests of Canadians and indeed, all of Canada," Trudeau said Tuesday in Rome at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. "Regardless of the change in government in British Columbia or anywhere, the facts and evidence do not change." Trudeau's comments followed Monday's news that B.C.'s anti-pipeline Green party and the provincial NDP have come to an agreement that could see the formation of a minority NDP government in the province, casting doubt on the project's future. Trudeau also praised the benefits that international trade can bring to a world where people are anxious about the future, holding up the trade deal between Canada and the European Union as an example of creating new jobs and ensure more people can benefit from economic growth. The trade agreement, known as CETA, is now being considered by the Senate.

KINDER MORGAN CANADA IPO SHARES FALL IN DEBUT: Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada fell in their debut Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange as political uncertainty swirled around the company's flagship Trans Mountain expansion project. The newly listed shares dipped to as low as $15.75 before recovering somewhat to $16.19 in midday trading, down 4.76 per cent from the $17 they were priced at in their initial public offering. At $1.75 billion, the IPO was on track to be the fourth largest in the Toronto Stock Exchange's history. Kinder Morgan said it fulfilled the final requirement for it to proceed with the Trans Mountain expansion. The Houston-based company had originally set a higher target price for the stock in the $19 to $21 range when preliminary plans for the stock offering were first announced. Since then, the future of the Trans Mountain expansion has been clouded in doubt, with the anti-pipeline Greens and NDP announcing Monday they have come to an agreement that could see the formation of a minority NDP government in B.C. Both parties have voiced their opposition to the Trans Mountain expansion.

CHRISTY CLARK SAYS SHE WON'T QUIT AS B.C. PREMIER: British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is not ready to walk away from office, announcing Tuesday that she will recall the legislature to see if she can get support to continue governing. Clark was speaking for the first time since the NDP and Greens announced a deal on Monday to topple the Liberals from power after no party won a majority of seats in a provincial election three weeks ago. Clark said she plans to bring the house back in early June and made the decision to test the will of the legislature after consulting constitutional experts. The Liberals won the most seats in the legislature, but fell one seat short of a majority. The NDP caucus met earlier and the party is expected to ratify the agreement with the Greens. NDP Leader John Horgan spoke briefly to his caucus before it met privately on the agreement, which has already been approved by the Greens. Horgan says after 16 years in Opposition, the NDP is excited about the prospect of forming the next government.

INQUIRY ESSENTIAL TO CANADA'S HISTORY, COMMISSIONER SAYS: Canada needs to hear the truth about the violence endured by generations of indigenous women and girls so the country has a better understanding of systemic violence, is able to find solutions and heal, says the chief commissioner of a national inquiry. Marion Buller said the hearings this week at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will hear stories of courage, resilience, healing, reconciliation and growth. "Today is a turning point in our national history," she said on Tuesday as the hearings formally opened. "Now there is a national stage for the stories and the voices of the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls through their families." Thirteen people, representing four families, are expected to publicly share their stories starting with testimony from survivors as well as victims' families. The hearings will continue until Thursday. Other community meetings have been delayed until the fall, but Buller said the hearings are going ahead in Whitehorse because of the willingness of people in the city to participate.

TRAGICALLY HIP PARTNERS WITH MEDICAL MARIJUANA COMPANY: A soon-to-be publicly traded medicinal marijuana producer has partnered with the Tragically Hip in anticipation of the drug's legalization and a burgeoning recreational market. Newstrike, which will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday under the symbol HIP, said Tuesday that it "believes we are developing the brand that adult consumers who choose to use cannabis will turn to." While fans were quick to dream up names for possible Hip-related marijuana products — some social media users suggested "Tragically Hemp" or "Chronically Hip," or plays on song titles like "Budcaygeon" or "Weed Kings" — company CEO Jay Wilgar said that's not the plan right now. "This partnership with the band is not a marketing partnership, this is a business partnership, the band are shareholders in the company," Wilgar said. In a statement, the band said it likes Newstrike because "they've hired pre-eminent scientists and growers, developed large, well-structured sites and have the wherewithal and expertise to take this on."

RACIST GRAFFITI ON NOVA SCOTIA ELECTION SIGNS 'VERY DISTURBING': Police are investigating social media reports of racist graffiti found scrawled on election signs in the Preston-Dartmouth riding in suburban Halifax. Vandals appear to have spray painted hate symbols and racist slurs on all three major-party signs as Nova Scotians head to the polls on election day. The Liberal sign had the number 1488 in black paint written across it, which denotes an expression used by white supremacists, while the Progressive Conservative placard had a swastika and the Nazi salute Sieg Heil. The NDP sign was defaced with a drawing of a monkey. Two of the three candidates in the riding are African-Nova Scotian, while the area of North Preston is one of Canada's oldest and largest black communities. David Hendsbee, who represents the area on Halifax Regional Council, called the act of vandalism "very disturbing."

POWER FAILURE CAUSES DEATH OF MORE THAN 9,000 FISH, FROGS: A power failure at a University of Alberta research facility has killed more than 9,000 fish and frogs. The Edmonton university says freshwater aquatic tanks were flooded with chlorinated water after an electrical short disabled two pumps May 12. The failure wasn't detected until the following morning. The Canadian Council on Animal Care has advised the university not to restock the tanks until a thorough review is done. Lorne Babiuk, vice-president of research, says the university regrets the loss of any animals in its care and is doing everything possible to ensure this doesn't happen again. In April, a freezer malfunction at the university melted some of the world's largest collection of Canadian Arctic ice-core samples.

HEALTH CANADA PROBING SUNSCREEN COMPLAINTS: Health Canada says it's looking into three recent complaints of babies allegedly being burned by Banana Boat sunscreen products. Spokeswoman Renelle Briand says the three reports were all made within the past month and came from multiple locations in Canada. The most recent report involves a Montreal mother alleging her son developed blisters on his face after she applied a Banana Boat product. Briand says the other complaints, originating in Newfoundland and an unknown location, are similar in nature. Briand says Health Canada has reached out to Banana Boat products maker Edgewell Personal Care for more information, but has not taken any action against the products yet. Edgewell did not immediately respond to request for comment. Briand says Health Canada is taking the complaints seriously and has not ruled out the idea of further action if it determines there's a significant public risk.

CFL SAYS JUSTIN COX STILL BANNED FROM PLAYING: The commissioner of the Canadian Football League says a former Saskatchewan Roughrider still can't play in the CFL even though he was found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm. Commissioner Jeffrey Orridge says the acquittal of Justin Cox does not change the position of the league. The Riders released Cox when he was charged after an alleged domestic dispute in April and the CFL also said he would no longer be allowed to play in the league. On Monday, a provincial court judge in Regina found Cox not guilty and said there was no evidence to support the charge. Cox said after the trial that he hoped to resume his football career with the Roughriders. Riders general manager and head coach Chris Jones shut down that idea at training camp Tuesday, saying Cox won't be back with the team and calling it a matter of principle.

ONTARIO TO INTRODUCE $15 MINIMUM WAGE: One year before a general election, Ontario's Liberal government is promising sweeping changes to labour laws, including raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019, ensuring equal pay for part-time employees and increasing vacation entitlements. Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement at a campaign-style media event Tuesday. The minimum wage increase will be phased-in gradually. It will rise with inflation, as scheduled, from $11.40 currently to $11.60 in October. Then, the government plans to bump it up to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018, and $15 the following year. The proposed changes are in response to a government-commissioned report released last week that included 173 recommendations addressing precarious work. The province's changes to workplace laws will also establish fairer rules for scheduling, including making employers pay three hours of wages if they cancel a shift with fewer than 48 hours notice, Wynne said. Personal emergency leave would also be expanded. Currently it is only available to employees at companies with more than 50 people, but proposed legislation would ensure all employees in the province get 10 days per year, two of them paid, Wynne said.

BEER CAN TOSSING SUSPECT AT JAYS GAME PLEADS GUILTY: A man who tossed a beer can onto the field during a dramatic Blue Jays playoff game last fall has pleaded guilty to mischief in connection with the incident. In an agreed statement of facts presented in court on Tuesday, Ken Pagan admitted tossing a can of beer on the field as a Baltimore Orioles player was about to catch a fly ball during seventh inning of the pivotal wild card game in Toronto. The can thrown from the stands at the Oct. 4 game just missed outfielder Hyun Soo Kim as he made the catch. "The can of beer narrowly missed the player and nearly interfered with the play," the statement said. "It caused a significant disruption in the game and created concerns for player safety." The statement gave no indication as to why Pagan threw the can. Pagan pleaded guilty to mischief under $5,000 and is to return to court on June 28. The tallboy toss also had repercussions for beer drinkers at Rogers Centre, as the Jays announced they would not serve beer in cans for the rest of the post-season.

