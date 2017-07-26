The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

COURT QUASHES SEISMIC TESTING AT CLYDE RIVER: The Inuit Hamlet of Clyde River won a nearly six-year battle Wednesday to stop seismic testing in the Arctic that could kill or maim the marine mammals upon which they rely for food and jobs. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled the National Energy Board failed miserably at properly consulting Inuit and didn't adequately assess the impact on treaty and Indigenous rights of the proposed oil and gas exploration project before approving it in 2014. The court quashed the NEB's approval, meaning the testing cannot proceed. In a separate but related decision, the court upheld the approval granted to Enbridge to reverse the flow and increase capacity of its Line 9 pipeline between Ontario and Quebec. In that case, also a unanimous decision, the court found the NEB properly consulted the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in southwestern Ontario. In both cases, the court upheld that the NEB is capable and allowed to fulfil the Crown's duty to consult Indigenous groups about development projects in their traditional territories, as long as that consultation is robust.

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, July 26

———

Jerry Natanine, community leader and former mayor of Clyde River, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill following a ruling at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Nader Hasan, Clyde River's legal counsel, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

COURT QUASHES SEISMIC TESTING AT CLYDE RIVER: The Inuit Hamlet of Clyde River won a nearly six-year battle Wednesday to stop seismic testing in the Arctic that could kill or maim the marine mammals upon which they rely for food and jobs. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled the National Energy Board failed miserably at properly consulting Inuit and didn't adequately assess the impact on treaty and Indigenous rights of the proposed oil and gas exploration project before approving it in 2014. The court quashed the NEB's approval, meaning the testing cannot proceed. In a separate but related decision, the court upheld the approval granted to Enbridge to reverse the flow and increase capacity of its Line 9 pipeline between Ontario and Quebec. In that case, also a unanimous decision, the court found the NEB properly consulted the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in southwestern Ontario. In both cases, the court upheld that the NEB is capable and allowed to fulfil the Crown's duty to consult Indigenous groups about development projects in their traditional territories, as long as that consultation is robust.

———

TRUMP SAYS TRANSGENDER PEOPLE SHOULD BE BARRED FROM MILITARY: U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants transgender people barred from serving in the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." Trump's announcement on Twitter would reverse the effort under former president Barack Obama to open the armed services to transgender people. He did not say what would happen to transgender troops already in the military. The president tweeted that he was making his announcement after consulting with "generals and military experts," but he did not name any. He said the military "must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered little clarity about the policy at a press briefing. Asked what will happen to transgender troops currently serving, she said the Department of Defence and the White House will work together "as implementation takes place and is done so lawfully." She did not provide a timeline.

———

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL CEMETERY NOW A HERITAGE SITE: Along a dusty gravel road on the edge of Regina is a residential school cemetery that is now Saskatchewan's first such cemetery to be designated as a provincial heritage site. Culture Minister Ken Cheveldayoff formally recognized the cemetery Wednesday, saying it will be protected and respected for generations to come. There's just one headstone in the cemetery for the children of the first principal of the Regina Indian Industrial School. However, archeologists believe dozens of Indigenous children are buried there too, in unmarked graves. Heather Bear, vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, says no one knows who these children were, but they were loved and had families who grieved their loss. Elder Noel Starblanket says the children have laid forgotten for many years and "it now falls upon us to remember them." The Regina Indian Industrial School operated between 1891 and 1910. An unknown number of students died there.

———

LOBLAW WARNS ABOUT MINIMUM WAGE HIKES: Canada's largest grocery and drug store operator warned Wednesday that minimum wage increases in Ontario and Alberta threaten to harm its bottom line and it will have to find ways to cut costs. Loblaw Companies Ltd., which owns Shoppers Drug Mart and grocery chains including Loblaws and No Frills, estimates the wage hikes will mean its labour costs will grow by about $190 million next year. "We are flagging a significant set of financial headwinds and the organization is mobilizing all of its resources to see whether or not it can close that gap," Loblaw chairman and CEO Galen G. Weston told analysts during a quarterly earnings conference call. The Ontario government has proposed legislation that would boost the hourly minimum wage, which is currently set to rise from $11.40 an hour to $11.60 in October, to $14 on Jan. 1 and $15 the following year. The province has said the wage increases are intended to increase people's purchasing power and stimulate the economy. But a number of business groups, including the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, have decried the legislation, saying it will result in job cuts.

———

TORONTO HOUSING MARKET TO BOUNCE BACK, CMHC SAYS: The recent downturn in Toronto's real estate market, brought on after Ontario introduced measures this spring including a foreign buyers' tax, is expected to be brief, the federal housing agency said Wednesday. Property prices in the city — which fell from an average of $919,589 in April to $793,915 last month, according to data from the Toronto Real Estate Board — should pick up again due to supply constraints and a stronger economy, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said. The provincial government's measures, which were retroactive to April 21, include a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region, expanded rent controls and legislation allowing Toronto and other cities to tax vacant homes. Like Toronto, Vancouver also experienced a real estate slowdown following the implementation of a tax on foreign buyers a year ago. But there have been signs this year that the city's housing market is heating up again. CMHC, in its latest housing market assessment released Wednesday, kept its overall risk rating for the national housing market at strong. The quarterly report, which is based on data from the first three months of this year, precedes the Ontario government housing rules.

———

VIA RAIL TRIES TO LIMIT SCOPE OF WHEELCHAIR POLICY: Via Rail is trying to limit the scope of a policy to make its trains more accessible to travellers using wheelchairs and mobility aids. The national rail provider had revised its policy in May in compliance with an order from the Canadian Transportation Agency, which directed Via to double the number of mobility devices that could be tied down on trains from one to two. The ruling was prompted by a complaint to the CTA from a married couple who asserted the old rules barred them from travelling together. Via's revised policy was subject to approval from the CTA, which wrote the company in June to confirm that the new rules would be applied to "all Via trains operating across Canada." But Via Rail has now explicitly stated it only plans to implement the revised policy for travel between Quebec City and Windsor, Ont. It also says it can currently only apply the policy on one of the three classes of train travelling that route, leaving the couple whose complaint sparked the change concerned that Via has no genuine commitment to broader accessibility.

———

NATIONAL DEFENCE STRUGGLING WITH LIBERAL TAX-BREAK PROMISE: National Defence has been struggling to make good on one of the Trudeau government's recent promises: giving tax breaks to military personnel and police officers deployed on certain overseas operations. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced the measure during a major speech at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., in May as part of the Liberals' new defence policy. Some service members based in Kuwait had become increasingly vocal in the weeks leading up the announcement about a policy change that threatened to strip their tax-exempt status. Yet the devil has proven to be in the details, with officials now scratching their heads over what types of operations and deployments should and should not be eligible for tax relief. The debate is particularly relevant for the navy's sailors, many of whom on close reading of the defence policy would not be eligible for tax relief despite spending up to six months at sea at any given time. Sources tell The Canadian Press that the military's senior leadership is now seized with the issue, and that defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance has told officials he wants the issue resolved by mid-August.

———

VIA RAIL PLOTTER WANT TO APPEAL SENTENCE: A man found guilty of plotting to derail a passenger train between Canada and the U.S. is seeking to appeal his sentence as well as his conviction. A lawyer appointed to assist Chiheb Esseghaier says she told a court about his desire to broaden his appeal at a hearing Wednesday. Erin Dann says Esseghaier will ask the Court of Appeal for Ontario to give him more time to file a notice of appeal against his life sentence. Dann says that since filing his original notice of appeal over his conviction, Esseghaier has been treated for mental health issues and "now understands the severity of the sentence imposed." Esseghaier and his co-accused, Raed Jaser, were found guilty in 2015 on a total of eight terror-related charges between them. They were sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole until 2023. Jaser is also appealing his conviction.

———

McDAVID DISAPPOINTED AT NHL OLYMPIC BOW-OUT: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he's disappointed that the NHL won't be sending players to the Winter Olympic in South Korea next year. He told reporters at a charity event this morning that Team Canada will not have the same prestige at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, thanks to the lack of NHL players. McDavid's comments come a day after Hockey Canada announced it was looking for non-NHL talent for Canada's 2017-2018 roster. Sean Burke, the team's GM, said yesterday that the bulk of Canada's Olympic team will come from players based in Europe. The NHL's reasons not to participate in the upcoming Games include disagreements over costs as well as problems accommodating the Games during its regular season. The NHL had allowed players its to attend every Games since the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

———

WOOLLY LAWNMOWERS ON THE MOVE IN MONTREAL: A flock of 10 sheep took a rare stroll through the streets of Montreal today to take up their lawnmowing duties in a new city park. The six ewes and four lambs were carefully herded from one park to another with the help of shepherds and volunteers holding up barricades. The sheep are providing environmentally friendly lawn maintenance and educational opportunities in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough this summer. Project director Marie-Eve Julien-Denis says grazing animals provide a natural way to trim the grass and eradicate invasive plant species. The organizers are also hosting workshops, picnics and even yoga sessions with the sheep in order to raise awareness of urban agriculture. Julien-Denis says it's the first time in Montreal the sheep have been driven through the streets to reach a new grazing ground.