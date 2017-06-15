Three people dead after house fire in Hamilton

HAMILTON - Three people are dead following a house fire in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to a home (on Laird Drive) just after 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.

A Hamilton Fire Department spokesperson said the three people were pulled from the house and subsequently pronounced dead.

There was no immediate information about the victims, nor any word on what may have caused the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. (CHML)