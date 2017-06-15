June 15, 2017

Brandon
14° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Tickets go on sale for Invictus Games, opening ceremonies line-up announced

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/15/2017 1:12 PM

TORONTO - Canadian musical talent including Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan and The Tenors will perform at the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto this fall.

The sporting competition was founded by Prince Harry as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their path to recovery.

Tickets for the Toronto games went on sale today.

Sporting event tickets cost $25 and opening ceremony tickets start at $60.

It will Canada's first time hosting the Invictus Games, which began in 2014.

There will be 550 competitors from 17 countries coming to Toronto to compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and, in a first for the Invictus Games, golf.

Canada's team is already training at a camp in Kingston, Ont.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store