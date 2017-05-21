Toddler subject of Amber Alert in Ontario found safe, provincial police say

FORT FRANCES, Ont. - Provincial police in northern Ontario say the two-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued at about 3 a.m. Sunday and cancelled just before 8 a.m.

Police said at the time that the girl was abducted in Rainy River, near the Manitoba boundary, and was last seen travelling west on Highway 11 towards Emo, Ont.

Police did not say where she was found or if any charges have been laid.