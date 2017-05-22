Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Tories say Nova Scotia's health-care 'crisis' will decide the election

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 22, 2017 at 10:46 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's Tory leader is framing the provincial election as a referendum on the Liberal government's health-care policies in the waning days of the campaign.

Jamie Baillie told supporters in Halifax on Monday that his party would fix the "crisis" in the province's health system by collaborating with medical workers to improve access to treatment if elected.

Baillie relayed stories he's heard from voters on the campaign trail about family doctor shortages, emergency room closures and prolonged wait times for mental health care.

He told reporters that his party would "do our best" to recruit doctors to the province, but did not repeat the premier's unfulfilled 2013 campaign promise of ensuring every Nova Scotian has access to a family doctor.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said a re-elected Liberal government would invest in collaborative care teams to expand access to primary care across Nova Scotia.

Baillie says the Progressive Conservative Party is neck-in-neck with the Liberals as voters prepare to head to the polls on May 30.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media