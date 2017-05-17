Toronto police to offer reward in 2016 shooting death of pregnant woman

Toronto police will hold a news conference this morning to update the investigation and offer a reward into the shooting death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman a year ago this week.

Candice Rochelle Bobb, of Mississauga, Ont., — who was five months pregnant — was in a vehicle with three other people returning from a basketball game when gunfire erupted on May 15, 2016.

Bobb's infant son was delivered by emergency C-section but died in hospital roughly a month later.

Police have said anyone who is charged in the fatal shooting will also be charged in the death of the baby.

They have also said Bobb was not the intended target of the attack.

Family members will join police at today's news conference.