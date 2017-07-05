Toronto student missing and presumed drowned on school trip to Algonquin Park

TORONTO - A spokesman for the Toronto District School Board says a high school student is missing and presumed drowned on a school outing in Algonquin Park.

Ryan Bird says about 38 students went to the park on Sunday as part of a summer school outdoor education program and were due to return on Friday.

The group had portaged into a remote section of the park and Bird says staff reported Tuesday evening that a 15-year-old male student was missing.

He says provincial police were contacted and began a search which was to resume Wednesday morning.

Bird says the staff and students are portaging out to a point where they can be picked up by buses to return to Toronto.

He says the TDSB is working to have counsellors meet the students when they come out of the park.

"Our focus right now is not only helping the police in any way we can, but to support the family of the student involved, obviously, and then all the students and staff that are part of this trip," Bird said.