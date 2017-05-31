Toronto Uber driver charged with sex assault: police

TORONTO - A Toronto Uber driver is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in a vehicle he was driving for the ride-hailing service.

Toronto police say the alleged incident took place in January when a 15-year-old girl took an Uber ride from a bus station in the city's downtown core.

Police allege she was sexually assaulted before being dropped off at her destination.

The 41-year-old driver is charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.