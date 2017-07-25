Toronto's Pearson Airport could be hit by baggage handlers' strike on Thursday

TORONTO - The union representing 700 workers at one of the largest baggage and ramp handling companies at Toronto's international airport could be in a strike position on Thursday.

Christopher Monette, spokesman for Teamsters Local 419, says the union will encourage its members to vote down Swissport's final offer.

If this happens, the Swissport workers — who work as baggage and cargo handlers and cabin cleaners for 45 airlines at Pearson International Airport — will be able to walk off the job on Thursday night.

Airlines that would be affected include Canjet, Air Transat, Air France, British Airways and KLM Royal Dutch.