Trial begins for three Toronto police officers accused of sexual assault

TORONTO - Opening arguments have begun at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a parking enforcement officer.
Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty.
The Crown alleges the three police officers and the female parking enforcement officer were out partying at various Toronto bars one night in January 2015 before they ended up at a hotel room in the city.
The Crown alleges the three officers had sex with the parking enforcement officer without her consent.
They say the alleged incident occurred between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2015.
The trial is taking place before a judge alone.
