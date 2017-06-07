Accessibility/Mobile Features
Trial to begin for man charged in three deaths, including a father and daughter

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017 at 3:01 AM | Comments: 0

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The jury trial for a southern Alberta man accused of killing three people, including a father and his toddler, is to begin today.

Derek Saretzky, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in September 2015.

Last year, police added a third first-degree murder charge in the slaying of Hanne Meketech, 69, whose death occurred five days before the others. Her body was found in her home.

Saretzky is also charged with committing an indignity to the little girl's body.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A seven-man, seven-woman jury was chosen last week for the trial, which is expected to last several weeks.

Saretzky was arrested in the Crowsnest Pass area of southwestern Alberta after Blanchette was found dead in his Blairmore home on Sept. 14, 2015.

Authorities couldn't find Hailey and issued an Amber Alert that stretched across Western Canada and into the United States. Her body was found a few days later in a rural area.

Police have said Saretzky and Blanchette were acquaintances, but have not elaborated on how the two men knew each other.

The little girl's mother has described Saretzky as an old friend whom she hadn't spoken to in years.

