National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Trudeau booked as guest for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' in Niagara Falls, Ont.

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 10:57 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Justin Trudeau will help TV morning show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest kick off their visit to Canada on Monday.

"Live With Kelly and Ryan" has booked the prime minister as its first guest for a two-day shoot in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Other guests slated for Monday's show include "Orphan Black" actress Tatiana Maslany and American singer Erin Bowman.

Tuesday's episode will feature "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel, "Cars 3" star Nathan Fillion, and musical performers French Montana and Swae Lee.

It's not the first time the show has visited the tourist city. Episodes were filmed there in 1996 when the show was known as "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee," and in 2006 when Ripa had already joined as a host.

"Live With Kelly and Ryan" airs on CTV and ABC.

