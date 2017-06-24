Trudeau celebrates St-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal with his family

MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the many people attending Fete Nationale celebrations in Quebec.

Trudeau was mobbed by crowds on Saturday as he visited a St-Jean-Baptiste street party in his Montreal riding with his wife and three children.

A man photo bombs a photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family at a street party for the Fete National du Quebec, Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The prime minister posed for selfies, stopped for lemonade and beer, and chatted with numerous constituents during the 90-minute visit.

In a statement, he said the annual June 24 holiday is an opportunity to celebrate the French language and Quebec culture.

Trudeau also attended Fete Nationale celebrations in Quebec City and Trois-Rivieres on Friday.