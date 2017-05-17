Trudeau, Couillard and other dignitaries gather for Montreal's 375th birthday

MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries are gathering in Montreal this morning to celebrate the city's 375th birthday.

Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard are at city hall to meet with Mayor Denis Coderre before they and several hundred other people attend a mass at the nearby Notre-Dame Basilica.

Trudeau told reporters at city hall he is proud to be a Montrealer even though he was born in Ottawa.

The prime minister says his birthday wish for Montreal is another 375 years of diversity, pride and openness.

Montreal was known as Ville-Marie when it was founded on May 17, 1642.

Today's festivities will include a homage to the city's founders, Jeanne-Mance and Paul de Chomedey, as well as the illumination of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge tonight.