Trudeau photobombs prom photo shoot in Vancouver

By: The Canadian Press

Saturday, May. 20, 2017 at 6:55 PM | Comments: 0

VANCOUVER - Canada's most-famous photobomber has struck again, this time appearing in the background as a group of teens clad in prom finery snapped photos in Vancouver.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official photographer posted a photo to Twitter on Friday, depicting Canada's leader out for a jog along the city's seawall.

The photo's caption reads "Prom season in Vancouver."

Trudeau is mid-stride, clad in shorts and a t-shirt, while more than a dozen teens in suits and formal dresses stand nearby, seemingly unaware of the notable runner in their midst.

But another image that appeared on Instagram on Saturday shows the prom goers did spot the speedy prime minister.

The photo is of Trudeau posing and smiling with the teens.

This isn't the first time Trudeau has been captured in the background of a photo. Last summer, he was photographed shirtless and standing with a surfboard in the background of a wedding on a beach in Tofino, B.C.

