National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Trudeau remains committed to inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women

By: The Canadian Press

Saturday, May. 20, 2017 at 1:05 PM | Comments: 0

VANCOUVER - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is steering clear of recent criticism over delays into the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

Trudeau said Saturday that it's essential to have an inquiry to help put an end to what he calls an "ongoing national tragedy."

But he says the government is trusting the inquiry's commissioners to accomplish that goal.

The chief commissioner responded Friday to criticisms about delays in the inquiry.

Marion Buller says some "tremendous work" has already been done but blames poor communications for that information not getting to the public.

She said part of the reason for the delays is that commissioners are taking a different path than previous courtroom style inquiries.

She said they're taking an indigenous approach that will do no further harm to the victims and their families, something that can't be rolled out quickly.

