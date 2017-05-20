Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Trudeau responds to Kenney's threat to sue Ottawa with dig at Conservatives

By: The Canadian Press

Saturday, May. 20, 2017 at 4:28 PM | Comments: 0

EDMONTON - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Jason Kenney's threat to sue Ottawa if Kenney becomes premier by making a dig at the former federal Conservative government.

Kenney, a major figure in Stephen Harper's government who is expected to seek the leadership of a new provincial united conservative party in Alberta, said on Thursday his first act if he becomes premier would be to repeal the NDP government's carbon tax.

He also told CTV that if the federal government imposed a carbon tax on the province, he would join Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall and sue Ottawa for violating what he said is provincial jurisdiction.

Trudeau, who was at an event in Edmonton on Saturday promoting his government's child care policies, says Canadians made a choice in the last election.

He says that choice was between a government that didn't understand that building a strong economy and jobs required leadership on the economy, or a party that did.

He says the federal Conservatives talked a good game about supporting Alberta but weren't able to get the job done.

Wall has threatened to take Ottawa to court to keep it from imposing the carbon tax next year.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media