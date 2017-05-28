Trudeau, Scheer talk Parliament, trade in first call after Conservative race

TORONTO - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his new foe in the House of Commons, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, spoke by phone today

Trudeau called Scheer from Italy, where the prime minister is currently on a state visit following the G7 summit.

Scheer was chosen as the Conservative party's leader after 13 rounds of voting by party members on Saturday.

A statement from Trudeau's office said the two discussed making Parliament work for Canadians.

It's one subject Scheer knows well having served as the Speaker of the House of Commons under the last Conservative government.

The duo also discussed the important relationship between Canada and the U.S. and committed to meeting in person in the coming weeks.