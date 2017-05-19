Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Trudeau swats away Super Hornet questions amid Boeing-Bombardier dispute

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 19, 2017 at 2:46 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out swinging against the U.S. government over its investigation into a trade dispute between U.S. aerospace giant Boeing and Canadian rival Bombardier.

But the prime minister refused to discuss what other options the Liberal government would have if it follows through on its not-so-subtle threat to abandon plans to buy 18 of Boeing's Super Hornet fighter jets.

The Liberals linked the trade dispute and fighter jet purchase Thursday after U.S. officials in Washington held a hearing into dumping allegations that Boeing brought against Bombardier.

But the Liberal government has also spent six months arguing about the urgent need for more fighter jets to supplement Canada's aging CF-18s, saying the Super Hornets were the only option.

Trudeau sidestepped questions about what other options the government might have to fill that urgent need, instead blasting U.S. officials for pursuing Boeing's case against Bombardier.

He says that while the government has a responsibility to Canada's men and women in uniform, it will always defend Canadian companies and workers.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media