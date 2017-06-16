Trump, Sanders stoked fear, protectionist sentiments in U.S. for years: Mulroney

OTTAWA - Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says the new anti-globalization bent in the United States is hardly surprising, given that both left and right-wing voices have been stoking the sentiment for years.

The architect of the original Canada-U.S. free trade agreement was a main attraction this morning at the Canada2020 conference in Ottawa.

Mulroney says both U.S. President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders have fuelled the idea that global trade is tilted against American interests, giving rise to fear, anger and protectionist sentiments Canada must fight.

And he's lauding former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose for putting country ahead of partisan politics by throwing her support behind the Liberal government's trade negotiations.

Mulroney says Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, recently told him the White House was impressed by the show of unity in Canada.

Mulroney says the upcoming NAFTA negotiations will be tough, but adds there's no way the Americans can argue that free trade has not been an enormous benefit to their country.