Trump to nominate Kelly Knight Craft as U.S. ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate a big-money political donor and philanthropist with personal ties to the coal industry as the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

The White House said in a statement late Wednesday that Trump has picked Kelly Knight Craft for the job, which has been vacant since January.

Bruce Heyman, the former American ambassador to Canada, left his post on Jan. 20, saying he would respect Trump's blanket mandate that required ambassadors installed by former president Barack Obama to leave by Trump's Inauguration Day.

Knight Craft's nomination still needs approval from the U.S. Senate, and insiders tell The Canadian Press that the Trump administration wants to have her confirmed quickly so she can be in place for the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations in mid-August.

The White House's statement said Knight Craft was appointed by former president George W. Bush to serve as a United States delegate to the United Nations in 2007. She is also involved in charitable work, including the Salvation Army of Lexington, Ky.

Knight Craft is married to American billionaire Joe Craft, who is the president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., one of the largest coal producers in the eastern United States.

A profile by McClatchy newspapers in 2012 called him possibly Kentucky's most powerful non-elected individual. He was a critic of the Obama administration's climate policies and drove an SUV with a licence plate stamped with the slogan, "Friends of Coal."

The pair have collaborated on political fundraising and both support the University of Kentucky, Knight Craft's alma mater.

Donation records compiled by the U.S. Center For Responsive Politics show a multimillion-dollar history of political donations — Craft's Alliance Resource Management gave $2 million to Karl Rove's American Crossroads Super PAC in 2010, $250,000 in 2014, and $500,000 each to other Super PACs.

There are also donations in their own names. He's donated to at least one senator, Pat Toomey, who sits on the Senate finance committee that would be involved in NAFTA negotiations.

Knight Craft is reportedly close with Majority Senate leader Mitch McConnell. She has donated to and co-chaired fundraising efforts over the years for her home-state senator.

"Everything indicated to me that they get along well," Mac Brown, chairman of the Republican party of Kentucky, has said of the McConnell connection.

"She's an unbelievable, very nice woman who is extraordinarily hard-working," Brown told The Canadian Press in an interview earlier this year.

The chamber McConnell presides over is expected to deal with major issues affecting Canada over the coming years, including tax reform, trade disputes and the potential renegotiation of NAFTA.