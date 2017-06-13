TSB to release report into deadly whale-watching incident off B.C. coast

VANCOUVER - The Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its report tomorrow into the capsizing of a whale-watching boat off the west coast of Vancouver Island that left six people dead.

The federal agency launched an investigation after the Leviathan II flipped during a whale-watching expedition near the resort community of Tofino in October 2015.

The bow of the Leviathan II, a whale-watching boat owned by Jamie's Whaling Station carrying 24 passengers and three crew members that capsized on Sunday, is seen near Vargas Island Tuesday, October 27, 2015 as it waits to be towed into Tofino, B.C., for inspection. The Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its report tomorrow into the capsizing of a whale-watching boat off the west coast of Vancouver Island that left six people dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The 20-metre vessel was carrying 24 passengers and three crew.

Survivors have launched several lawsuits against the boat operator, Jamie's Whaling Station, and its owner, Jamie Bray.

A spokeswoman for the operator said after the incident that a rogue wave hit the boat, and Bray's response to civil claim last year described the incident as an "act of God" that could not have been reasonably predicted.

Investigations by the Transportation Safety Board aim to uncover the cause of an incident and do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.