July 26, 2017

Brandon
14° C, Clear

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

TSB to release report into fatal capsizing of fishing boat off N.B.

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/26/2017 3:01 AM

MONCTON, N.B. - A new report into the fatal capsizing of a fishing boat that claimed the lives of two men off the coast of northern New Brunswick will be released today.

The Transportation Safety Board will release details of its investigation into the June 2016 sinking at a news conference in Moncton, N.B.

Two fishermen died and another was taken to hospital after their fishing boat overturned near the Miller Brook wharf in the Salmon Beach area, about 11 kilometres from downtown Bathurst.

Police said at the time that the bodies of a 45-year-old Bathurst man and a 67-year-old man from Salmon Beach were recovered following the capsizing.

Not a Subscriber?

Create your account To start your 30 day free trial.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method To access this article, and pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

MONCTON, N.B. - A new report into the fatal capsizing of a fishing boat that claimed the lives of two men off the coast of northern New Brunswick will be released today.

The Transportation Safety Board will release details of its investigation into the June 2016 sinking at a news conference in Moncton, N.B.

Two fishermen died and another was taken to hospital after their fishing boat overturned near the Miller Brook wharf in the Salmon Beach area, about 11 kilometres from downtown Bathurst.

Police said at the time that the bodies of a 45-year-old Bathurst man and a 67-year-old man from Salmon Beach were recovered following the capsizing.

The Mounties also said a 47-year-old Salmon Beach man was rescued and taken to hospital with hypothermia.

Police said it appeared that the fishing gear was snared at the bottom of the bay and a wave flipped over the boat.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store