Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Rain, snow help crews fight two wildfires in British Columbia

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 4:41 PM | Comments: 0

VERNON, B.C. - Cool and wet weather is helping crews fighting two wildfires in British Columbia.

A fire discovered Tuesday in the Okanagan, northwest of Lumby, was fanned by high winds and officials have said it charred as much as eight hectares of trees and bush in the Cooper's Mountain area.

The flames prompted the Regional District of North Okanagan to issue an evacuation alert for about 30 homes in the area Tuesday night, but the alert was lifted Wednesday after overnight rain and snow.

"With the weather conditions, some of the risks of the wind storm last night have abated," said David Sewell, who works for the regional district. "From our perspective, it's stable enough that we can lift the evacuation."

Crews were also fighting a fire southeast of Prince George, which has also been slowed by the weather, said fire information officer Amanda Reynolds.

"The incident took substantial amounts of precipitation overnight and some snowfall overnight, and it has currently reduced any significant fire behaviour," Reynolds said Wednesday.

The fire, about five kilometres east of Tete Jaune Cache, started Tuesday afternoon and has scorched an estimated two square kilometres of brush at the base of a steep slope.

Twenty-six firefighters were working on containing the flames Wednesday afternoon and they were to be joined by another 28, Reynolds said.

The fire was likely caused by a tree falling into a powerline, but Reynolds said it is classified as being human-caused because it wasn't sparked by lightning.

— With files from CKIZ

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media