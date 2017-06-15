Two Canadians among those sought by U.S. authorities over attack on protesters

WASHINGTON - Two Canadians are among more than a dozen people sought the U.S. capital in connection with a violent attack on protesters during an official visit by Turkey's president last month.

Police in Washington, D.C., have issued arrests warrants for the Canadians as well as nine Turkish security agents and three Turkish police officers.

In a news conference Thursday, District of Columbia Police Chief Peter Newsham urged those being sought and some still unidentified to surrender and face American justice, adding two people were arrested a day earlier in the case.

The brawl, which exacerbated the already strained U.S.-Turkey relations, broke out as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived May 16 at the Turkish ambassador's residence after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

Nesham said video showed security guards and some Erdogan supporters attacking a small group of protesters. Nine people were hurt.

He said many were being sought on assault charges, and other counts.

Erdogan's security detail returned with him to Turkey after his visit, so it was unclear if any would face any immediate U.S. legal repercussions. However, they could end up being threatened with arrest if they return to the U.S. If any are still in the country, they could be expelled if Turkey refuses to waive diplomatic immunity.