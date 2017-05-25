Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Two men dead following separate incidents in Montreal

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 7:42 AM | Comments: 0

Montreal police are investigating the city's ninth and 10th homicides of the year in different neighbourhoods.

One victim died in hospital Wednesday after being stabbed during an altercation late Tuesday evening between several people at a downtown intersection (Sainte-Catherine and Mackay streets).

Police say the 23-year-old man was found a short distance away from the scene of the fight.

Police spokesman Raphael Bergeron says two men were detained but there was no immediate word on charges.

A second man was shot and killed following a bar fight in the city's west end that spilled into a parking lot (at Saint-Jacques St. and Cavendish Blvd.).

No arrests have been made in that death but police were reportedly seeking two possible suspects. No names have been released.

