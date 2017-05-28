Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Two new candidates take stage at NDP leadership debate in Sudbury, Ont.

By: The Canadian Press

Sunday, May. 28, 2017 at 2:10 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Two new NDP leadership hopefuls are among the candidates facing off in a debate in Sudbury, Ont. this afternoon.

Ontario provincial New Democrat Jagmeet Singh and former veterans ombudsman Pat Stogran are now also vying for the party's top job.

Other candidates include MPs Niki Ashton, Guy Caron, Charlie Angus and Peter Julian.

The leadership contestants are discussing a number of policy issues including indigenous rights, the economy and resource development.

The candidates also faced a question from the moderator about Andrew Scheer becoming the new Conservative leader.

Ashton says she is "very concerned" about Scheer's political agenda, pointing to the leader's position on abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Caron says the Liberals and the Conservatives can fight each other and suggests the two parties are not very different.

