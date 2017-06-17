June 16, 2017

Brandon
Two tickets share Friday night's $21.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/17/2017 12:10 AM

TORONTO - Two winning tickets, both sold in Ontario, will share the $21.4 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

Each ticket is worth $10.7 million.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 23 will be approximately $10 million.

