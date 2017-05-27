Unionized CN Rail employees issue strike notice

MONTREAL - A union representing employees at CN Rail is threatening job action to back contract demands.
The Teamsters union has given the company 72 hour strike notice and could legally walk off the job Tuesday morning.
CN chief operating officer Mike Cory says the company is continuing to bargain with a federal appointed mediator.
In a news release, Cory says the company is willing to agree to binding arbitration to settle unresolved issues.
Some three-thousand conductors, train and yard workers are affected by the negotiations.
