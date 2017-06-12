'Use your head but follow your heart': ill MP delivers plea to Parliament

OTTAWA - Ontario MP Arnold Chan delivered an emotional speech in the House of Commons today, speaking of his struggle with cancer and making a plea to fellow parliamentarians for more civility.

The MP for the riding of Scarborough-Agincourt delivered what appeared to be impromptu remarks during what was a debate on a motion about the economy.

Chan says says he's not sure how many more times he will have the strength to get up and deliver a 20 minute speech.

He says his advice to other MPs is simple — parliamentarians should use their heads but follow their hearts.

Chan's parents, brother and wife were present during his address and several MPs spoke in tribute to Chan afterwards.

After a 2014 byelection win, Chan was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, but after taking time off ran for re-election in 2015.