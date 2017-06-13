Vancouver firefighters call two deaths in apartment 'sudden and suspicious'

VANCOUVER - Police were investigating two suspicious deaths after fire crews responded Tuesday to a potential hazardous materials situation at an apartment in Vancouver.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick said Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to a residential building in east Vancouver and arrived to find the bodies of two people who had recently died.

The deaths were "sudden and suspicious," he said.

Gormick said a third person in the apartment was in medical distress when firefighters arrived and was taken to hospital.

Fire crews were on scene Tuesday afternoon, working to determine whether there were any hazards inside the unit, but Gormick said there was no risk to the public.

Vancouver police said they were working on a suspicious death investigation.