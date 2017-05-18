Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Verdict expected for Calgary man who strangled wife, buried her in basement

By: Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 18, 2017 at 3:01 AM | Comments: 0

CALGARY - A judge is to deliver a verdict today for a man who says he was acting in self-defence when he strangled his wife and buried her body in their basement almost five years ago.

Allan Shyback, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a human body in the slaying of 31-year-old Lisa Mitchell, who was last seen alive in Calgary in October 2012.

An undercover police operation was launched in 2013 and ended with Shyback's confession and arrest in Winnipeg a year later.

Shyback testified he had been the victim of domestic abuse for nearly a decade. He said Mitchell had attacked him with a knife the day she was killed.

He also admitted to placing her body in a Rubbermaid container and cementing it into the wall in the basement.

Shyback told the same story when speaking to undercover officers. He said he was worried his wife had been having affairs and that he was only one of five possible biological fathers to his son.

Defence lawyer Balfour Der said in his closing argument that the onus is on the prosecution and Shyback should get the benefit of reasonable doubt.

Crown prosecutor Jayme Williams said Shyback's version of events appeared to be tailored to fit his story of abuse and noted he had told an undercover officer he was going to have to put a "good spin" on the facts to avoid a murder charge.

— Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media