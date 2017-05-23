Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Video of fight with Syrian, Canadian students sparks protest at Alberta school

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 1:25 PM | Comments: 0

RED DEER, Alta. - Educators and RCMP are trying to keep the peace at a central Alberta school after someone posted a video on social media of a fight between a small group of Syrian and Canadian students.

The scuffle outside Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School last week attracted online comments accusing the immigrants of whipping students and accusing school officials of not disciplining the Syrians.

More than a dozen people showed up at the school parking lot today to protest, including an anti-Muslim group called Worldwide Coalition Against Islam.

Principal Dan Lower says all the students involved in the fight — four Syrians and four Canadians — have been suspended for one week.

Lower says the protesters have no connection to the school, Mounties are on hand as a precaution and regular classes are underway.

He says students and parents have been told the fight has been blown out of proportion by people on social media.

