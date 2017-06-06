Accessibility/Mobile Features
Vigil to be held in field where body of slain indigenous woman was found

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 2:57 PM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - The family of a slain indigenous woman from northern Manitoba was planning a vigil Tuesday in a field just outside Winnipeg where her body was found.

Christine Wood from the Oxford House First Nation was 21 when she disappeared in August while she and her parents were in the city to help a relative with medical appointments.

Wood's body was found last week by a farmer inspecting his crops.

Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson, who represents northern Manitoba First Nations, said Wood's family and community members were returning to the site with mixed emotions.

She said the vigil would be painful but was part of the grieving process that many families of missing and murdered indigenous women have never had a chance to go through.

North Wilson said the family is making funeral arrangements.

"Having her body located has brought both relief and a great sense of loss," North Wilson said in a statement.

"This gathering will be held for Christine, her parents, siblings and family in an effort to provide some closure to this unimaginable experience. We stand with them in prayer during this time of grief, and moving forward we will be diligent in the call for justice in her life being taken from her."

Brett Overby was charged with second-degree murder in April.

After his arrest, hundreds of people walked through the streets of Winnipeg in a show of support for Wood's family and to once again try to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.

A judge is expected to decide Thursday whether Overby should be granted bail.

