Walloon leader tells Montreal crowd U.S. will regret leaving Paris climate deal

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 at 5:53 PM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - Canada and the European Union will come out the winners regarding the U.S. decision to leave the Paris climate deal, the Minister-President of the French-speaking Wallonia region of Belgium said Friday.

Paul Magnette told the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations that many companies, academics and researchers will leave the U.S. and move to Canada or Europe to be in line with the environmental movement.

He said in ten years, America "will realize with tears of blood" that it has been left behind in the technological revolution of renewable energies.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pull the U.S. out of The Paris Agreement, a climate pact ratified by the majority of the world's countries, which agreed to work together to lower greenhouse has emissions.

Despite being from a small part of Europe, the Walloons loomed large during negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the European Union and Canada.

Magnette and his region of 3.6 million people held up the talks for weeks before eventually agreeing to the deal last October.

