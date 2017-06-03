Watchdog to release details on 'police involved' shooting in downtown Ottawa

OTTAWA - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a "police-involved" shooting that left two people dead in downtown Ottawa.
The Special Investigations Unit says more details will be released.
The agency is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.