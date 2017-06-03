Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Whale carcass rotting on Newfoundland beach to be removed after nearly two weeks

By: The Canadian Press

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 at 12:45 PM | Comments: 0

OUTER COVE, N.L. - The putrid carcass of a humpback whale that has been rotting on a beach in Newfoundland and Labrador for nearly two weeks is set to be removed.

The mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, a small community near St. John's, says the dead whale washed ashore on May 22.

John Kennedy says it has taken days of bureaucratic wrangling to arrange to dispose of the partially submerged corpse on the shores of Outer Cove.

Kennedy says the town is working with the federal fisheries department to pull the carcass from the water and take it to be buried at a hazardous waste site.

He says he considered declaring a state of emergency for the town due to health concerns about the blubbery remains washing over the beach.

Kennedy says the removal should be complete by mid-next week, and weather permitting, he hopes the situation will become nothing more than a "bad memory."

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media