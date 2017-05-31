Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Winnipeg refuge for victims going through court process named for murdered teen

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 2:02 PM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - Victims of crime and their families in Winnipeg will soon have a refuge while going through the court process.

Candace House is a short walk from the city's courthouse.

Wilma Derksen has been working on the project for 33 years in honour of her daughter Candace.

The 13-year-old Winnipeg girl disappeared on her way home from school in Nov. 1984, and her body was found six weeks later in a shed.

Derksen says she was inspired to create the refuge for families after going through the court process herself.

She says Candace House will offer a place for victims to speak with each other, lie down during long breaks and unwind.

Derksen says families attending court hearings and trials don't have a private place to go in the current courthouse.

"We felt like refugees within the city," she said. "We need that first safe door, that entry into that world of law that we have been thrust into."

The second trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in Candace's death wrapped up earlier this month. The judge has yet to rule on the fate of Mark Edward Grant.

Candace House executive director Cecilly Hildebrand said construction and design on the space are already underway. The plan is to open this fall but they still need to raise more money.

The facility will be able to accommodate up to three families based on referrals. Candace House will also offer holistic and culturally relevant resources and information to victims. It will also be a place for victims to meet others going through similar situations.

"It's important for victims to be able to share their stories with each other and offer emotional support," Hildebrand said.

Details of a capital campaign for Candace House will be announced in the coming days, she said.

(CTV Winnipeg)

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media