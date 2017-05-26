Winnipeg Transit proposes pilot project to test safety barriers for bus drivers

Winnipeg Transit is proposing a pilot project to test safety barriers for bus drivers following the killing of one of its employees.

Driver Irvine Jubal Fraser was stabbed to death in February when he tried to remove a sleeping passenger from the bus.

A city council committee is to consider the recommendation along with other ideas to improve safety, including a proposal to encourage passengers to report bad behaviour on buses.

The city says the recommendations are based on talks that were held with Winnipeg Transit employees, the Amalgamated Transit Union and police.

The union has said most driver assaults are over unpaid fares, and it would like a system in which drivers are not required to ensure that passengers pay.

Brian Kyle Thomas has been charged with second-degree murder in Fraser's death.