Woman, 23, falls to her death during hike in Ontario park

MILTON, Ont. - Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who fell from a cliff while out for a hike with friends in an Ontario park.
Halton regional police say one of the woman's friends called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday after the woman fell more than 20 metres from a trail at Rattlesnake Point in Milton, Ont.
Sgt. Barry Malciw says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
He says the investigation is in its early stages, but detectives do not suspect foul play.
The area is popular with hikers, bikers and rock climbers, and Malciw says this isn't the first time someone has had a bad fall in the park.
In mid-April, a 41-year-old rock climber had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering serious injuries when he slipped from a cliff face and fell 15 metres to the ground.
