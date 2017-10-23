A look at some key figures Statistics Canada has released from the 2016 census

OTTAWA - Key figures Statistics Canada has released to date from the 2016 census:
35,151,728: Canadian population on census day 2016.
5: Percentage increase in the population between 2011 and 2016.
16.9: Proportion of the national population over age 65, a historic high.
41: Average age of the Canadian population.
7,974,370: Canadians whose mother tongue is neither English nor French.
34.7: Percentage of people age 20 to 34 living with their parents, a historic high.
$70,336: Median household income in 2015, the most recent year available.
10.8: Percentage increase in median household income between 2005 and 2015.
4.8 million: Canadians, including children, living below the poverty line in 2015.
1.2 million: Number of children living in low-income households in 2015.
14.5: Percentage of Canadian seniors over age 65 living in low income in 2015.
97.8: Response rate from the long-form census, the highest Statistics Canada has ever recorded.
