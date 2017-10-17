Accused admits he shot gun, but says he didn't mean to wound Manitoba Mountie

BRANDON, Man. - A man accused of attempted murder in the shooting of a Manitoba RCMP officer admits he fired the gun but says he never intended to wound the Mountie.

Clayton Ewert pleaded guilty in Brandon Court of Queen's Bench on Monday to assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and criminal negligence.

His defence argues he is not guilty of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Defence lawyer Bruce Bonney told court that his client's intent needs to be the main focus of the trial.