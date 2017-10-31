Advocate calls for increased punitive damages in deaths of indigenous women

MEMBERTOU, N.S. - An advocate for the family of a Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq woman who died after being held in a police cell in 2009 says the legal system fails to attach enough value to the loss of an indigenous woman's life.

Cheryl Maloney testified today that changes need to be made to help families sue for punitive damages in cases of wrongful death, and she also recommends deadlines for complaints against police need to be made more flexible.

Maloney spoke about Victoria Rose Paul's death at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which is holding hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

An independent report concluded five years ago that police did not properly monitor Paul's health after she was arrested Aug. 28, 2009, outside a Truro bar for public drunkenness and was taken the following day to a Halifax hospital, where she died on Sept. 5, 2009.