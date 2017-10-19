Airport screeners relaxing handling of passengers with medical marijuana

OTTAWA - Travellers who are prescribed marijuana for medical reasons now have fewer hurdles to clear at airport screening points.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau's office confirms that airport screeners are no longer calling police when a passenger presents a prescription and is carrying 150 grams or less.

The Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority changed its guidelines at the beginning of October.

Previously CATSA screeners would call police when they found marijuana, even if a passenger had a prescription from a doctor.