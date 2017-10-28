Alberta conservatives gather in Calgary to pick leader to challenge NDP

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The winner takes over a 27-member official opposition caucus in the legislature.

About 62,000 party members have been voting on a preferential electronic ballot over the last three days.

Three candidates — Jason Kenney, Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer — are vying for the prize.

EDMONTON - Alberta new United Conservatives will pick a new leader today.

Alberta Wildrose leader Brian Jean ,left, and Alberta PC leader Jason Kenney walk in to a press conference to announce a unity deal between the two in Edmonton on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Alberta new United Conservatives pick a new leader in Calgary Saturday, and all three contenders say job one afterward will be to join forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The party will now hold a founding convention to craft policy.

The United Conservative Party was created in July when Kenney's Progressive Conservatives and Jean's Wildrose voted to join forces to try to defeat Premier Rachel Notley's NDP.

All three candidates have said win or lose, they will stay with the party to move it forward.

Of the three, only Jean is a member of the legislature, representing the constituency of Fort McMurray-Conklin.

Kenney is a former federal Conservative cabinet minister and Schweitzer is a longtime conservative strategist.

Notley by law must call an election in the spring of 2019.