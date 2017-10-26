October 26, 2017

Brandon
-1° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Weather warning ended

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Alberta Energy Regulator OKs Suncor's plan for managing tailings ponds

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/26/2017 10:01 AM | Last Modified: 10/26/2017 11:14 AM

CALGARY - Alberta's energy regulator has approved an oilsands giant's plan to manage its vast tailings ponds.

The regulator released its decision on Suncor Energy's (TSX:SU)Millennium mine on Wednesday.

The approval contains concerns about the length of time the company will take to remediate the ponds.

The regulator has added research, monitoring and reporting requirements to ensure efforts go ahead on schedule.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 71 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 71 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

CALGARY - Alberta's energy regulator has approved an oilsands giant's plan to manage its vast tailings ponds.

The regulator released its decision on Suncor Energy's (TSX:SU)Millennium mine on Wednesday.

A pump house and barge seen in a Suncor tailings pond in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017. Alberta's energy regulator has approved an oilsands giant's plan to manage its vast tailings ponds.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A pump house and barge seen in a Suncor tailings pond in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017. Alberta's energy regulator has approved an oilsands giant's plan to manage its vast tailings ponds.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The approval contains concerns about the length of time the company will take to remediate the ponds.

The regulator has added research, monitoring and reporting requirements to ensure efforts go ahead on schedule.

One clean energy group is already criticizing the approval.

The Pembina Institute calls Suncor’s plan unambitious and vague in explaining how the site will be returned to the landscape.

The regulator made the decision after rejecting an earlier proposal from the company on how it would manage its tailings ponds.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said the decision was released today (Thursday)

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store