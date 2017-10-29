American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newfoundland

STEPHENVILLE, N.L. - An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Newfoundland on Saturday due to a cracked windshield.
The Boeing 7-7-7 airliner landed safely at the Stephenville airport on Saturday afternoon.
Flight 207 bound from Milan, Italy to Miami had 287 passengers and 14 crew on board.
American Airlines says it brought another plane to Stephenville and flew the passengers on to the U.S.
